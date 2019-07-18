Fort Lauderdale, surrounding cities to be without water for at least 24 hours

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A water main break in Fort Lauderdale will leave the city and neighboring municipalities without water service for at least 24 hours.

City spokesman Chaz Adams said residents and businesses should be prepared to be without water service until at least Friday morning.

A contractor doing construction work near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport damaged a 42-inch water main Thursday morning. The water main supplies raw water from the city's wellfields to a water treatment plant.

City officials were forced to shut off the water supply from the wellfields in order to repair the line.

Please only use water that is absolutely necessary. Please turn off all water for landscaping. We are working to avoid any disruption in your water service, however, please prepare for 24-36 hours without water in the City of Fort Lauderdale. More updates to follow. — Ben Sorensen (@BenSorensen) July 18, 2019

"While water service is still operating, residents and businesses are urged to limit use," Adams said. "Please turn off all irrigation systems and only use water when absolutely necessary."

Neighboring municipalities that receive their water from Fort Lauderdale are also affected. They are Davie, Tamarac, Oakland Park, Lauderhill-by-the-Sea and Wilton Manors.

For more information, residents are asked to call the city's 24-hour neighborhood service center at 954-828-8000.

