Fort Lauderdale tries to catch up with years of water system neglect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After a pipe feeding the treatment plant was ruptured and the backup valves were damaged last month, Fort Lauderdale officials have been trying to find ways to deal with years of neglect.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city doesn't have the budget required to update the system. Figuring out a way to prevent the crisis that followed the July 18 pipe damage is a challenge.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom is set to present recommendations to identify where the weaknesses are.

City Attorney Alain Boileau is still conducting an investigation into what went wrong July 18.

Commissioners are preparing to discuss the proposed 2020 budget. The first budget hearing is Sept. 3 and the second budget hearing is Sept. 12.

