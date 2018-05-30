Fort Lauderdale turns utility boxes into works of art

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - While the City of Fort Lauderdale contains some of the most beautiful areas in all of South Florida, there's not much you can do with the tools of industry.

Those ugly metal control boxes at almost every traffic light are a necessary evil in that they provide a service, yet catch the eye in a most disturbing way.

But city officials are working to turn the unsightly boxes into works of art, while also discouraging vandalism and graffiti.

The "Box Wrap" program, first introduced by the Downtown Development Authority in 2015, uses vinyl material to cover the shiny boxes with images showcasing the city. Instead of using paint, the vinyl can be easily removed, if necessary.

The boxes are meant to have "in your face" designs to grab attention of those passing by.

Eight utility boxes along Riverwalk were the first to be wrapped, followed by five control boxes in the Flagler Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

According to the DDA, boxes along Broward Boulevard capture "highlights of the city that makes it a place you want to live, work, play and raise a family."

Boxes on Sunrise Boulevard reflect the activities and events that take place at the city's Holiday Park.

