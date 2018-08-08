Fort Lauderdale woman hires attorney after dog killed by pit bulls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida woman held a news conference Wednesday at her attorney's office after her beloved Pomeranian was killed by two pit bulls in Fort Lauderdale.

The attack happened July 29 as Maria Vecherskaya was walking her dog in her neighborhood.

Vecherskaya said she and her dog, Maximus, were at Northeast Third Avenue and 13th Street when the two pit bulls got away from their owner and started running at them.

She said she picked Maximus up to try to protect him and wrapped him in her arms, but she fell to the ground as the two pit bulls continued to rip at Maximus.

Vecherkaya said the dogs didn't stop attacking them, despite someone else coming over to try to help. She said the dogs stopped once Maximus went limp.

Vecherkaya and her dog were immediately taken away for medical attention, but it was too late for her beloved pet.

"I don't know if it was my blood, his blood. I was covered in blood -- my face, my arms, everything," Vecherskaya said. "And I believe he died in my arms while we rode to the hospital."

The two pit bulls are still living in Vecherskaya's neighborhood.

Authorities said the owner received several citations and Broward County Animal Care and Adoption is going to be having a hearing in November.

Vecherskaya and her lawyers are also looking into further legal action.

