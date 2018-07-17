Fort Lauderdale woman kills mother after she left her out of will, police say

Gabriela Perero is accused of killing her 85-year-old mother after learning she wouldn't be receiving an inheritance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman beat her 85-year-old mother to death after learning she wouldn't be receiving an inheritance from her, police said.

Gabriela Perero, 53, faces charges of premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

According to a police report, Perero told paramedics who came to her home July 12 that she had "become enraged and attacked her mother."

"I guess I'm going to jail," Perero told police, the report said. "I beat up my mom."

Police said Perero explained that she had gotten into a fight with her mother after learning that her siblings would receive an inheritance and she would not.

According to the report, Perero pushed her mother to the floor, grabbed her by the arms and "ripped her skin off."

"You destroyed my life, so I'm going to destroy you," Perero told police, recalling what she said to her mother during the attack, the report said.

Police said Perero then washed the blood off her mother, put her in bed and called 911. Luisa Perero died the next day.

Gabriela Perero was arrested Friday. She remains in jail without bond.

