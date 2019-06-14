Girl playing with lighter in Fort Lauderdale burns 30 percent of body, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Doctors with the Miami Burn Center at the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center are treating a girl from Fort Lauderdale who burned about 30 percent of her body on Thursday night.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home about 7 p.m. at Northwest Eighth Street near Northwest 17th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale's Durrs neighborhood.
Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said the 9-year-old girl was playing with a bottle of alcohol and a lighter while hiding in the bathroom of the home when she suffered the burns.
Gollan also said investigators determined the burns were accidental and no charges will be filed.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, lighters are the heat source in half of the child-playing fires in homes.
Safety tips
Although the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission requires for lighters to be too difficult for most children under 5 to operate, experts want parents to remember child-resistant lighters are not childproof.
- Keep lighters out of reach
- Don't leave children unattended
- Teach children about fire danger
- Remind children that lighters are tools -- not toys
- Make sure you have a child-resistant ligher
- Don't disable the lighter's security features
- Find a Youth Firesetter Prevention and Intervention program
