Girl playing with lighter in Fort Lauderdale burns 30 percent of body, authorities say

This Google Maps image shows the home where Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel found a pediatric burn victim Thursday night in the Durrs neighborhood.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Doctors with the Miami Burn Center at the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center are treating a girl from Fort Lauderdale who burned about 30 percent of her body on Thursday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home about 7 p.m. at Northwest Eighth Street near Northwest 17th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale's Durrs neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said the 9-year-old girl was playing with a bottle of alcohol and a lighter while hiding in the bathroom of the home when she suffered the burns.

Gollan also said investigators determined the burns were accidental and no charges will be filed.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, lighters are the heat source in half of the child-playing fires in homes.

Safety tips

Although the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission requires for lighters to be too difficult for most children under 5 to operate, experts want parents to remember child-resistant lighters are not childproof.

Keep lighters out of reach

Don't leave children unattended

Teach children about fire danger

Remind children that lighters are tools -- not toys

Make sure you have a child-resistant ligher

Don't disable the lighter's security features

Find a Youth Firesetter Prevention and Intervention program

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.