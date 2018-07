Guests stand outside the Conrad hotel after a garage fire in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Guests at a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel were forced out Friday morning after a car fire in a parking garage.

The fire started about 7 a.m. on the sixth-floor parking garage at the Conrad hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

About 100 people were forced out of the hotel while firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters said there were no injuries reported.

Sky 10 flew above the Conrad hotel after a car caught fire in a parking garage in the building.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.