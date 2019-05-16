Gunman in fatal Blue Martini shooting identified by police as retired DEA agent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The gunman who fatally shot a man last week at the Blue Martini at the Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale was identified by police as Andre Clark, 52, a retired DEA agent.

Fort Lauderdale police Maj. Frank Sousa said authorities are working on obtaining a statement about the shooting from Sousa and will then present their information to the Broward County State Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges in the case.

Police said the shooting occurred late in the night of May 8.

A man, identified as Arnold Person, 43, of Miami, was pronounced dead at the scene just minutes before his birthday. Two others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center -- Clark and Person's brother-in-law, Andrew Cooks.

Courtesy of the Cochran Firm Arnold Person, 43, of Miami, was fatally shot May 8 at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Cochran Firm, which is representing Person and Cooks' relatives, Cooks was released from the hospital this week.

Person and Cooks' relatives, along with their attorney, Marwan Porter, addressed the media Thursday. They are calling for Clark to be held accountable for the shooting by being criminally charged.

"One gunshot, OK, but the many gunshots he did was unfair and unright," sister Natasha Cooks said. "I feel like you wanted murder from day one."

Police said an altercation inside the bar led to the shooting, but it's unclear what led to the initial altercation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.