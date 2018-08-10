Gunshots fired during attempted burglary in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gunshots were fired Friday morning during an attempted burglary in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Jarvis Jordan told Local 10 News that he was awakened early in the morning by the sounds of someone breaking into his trailer.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed they responded to the scene on Northwest Ninth Street around 6 a.m. Jordan said the would-be burglar fired a shot at him and missed.

He said he confronted the burglar with a gun before the man took off.

Police have not confirmed who shot their gun, but said they have two people in custody.

"I came outside to my front yard and I noticed that my trailer door was unlocked, and I saw the guy going inside the trailer," Jordan said. "I asked him, 'Hey, what are you doing?' He stuck his head out my trailer and he fired a shot at me, and I fired back at him. Very scary. Very scary. And I don't know what else to do about it. I just thought about my life, so I had to fire back."

The shooting happened on the same block as Mount Bethel Private School, and there are a number of children and families in the area.

Police were still gathering evidence at the scene hours after the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the suspects arrested in the case.

