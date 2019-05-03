He's the 'air boss' behind the Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - This weekend the Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes over the beach and one man rules the sea, the sky and the sand.

Retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, Wayne Boggs travels the world doing air shows and Fort Lauderdale is one of his favorite shows.

"I am the air boss!" Boggs said. "I've been doing this air-bossing almost 30 years."

Thanks to the return of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels this year, there is a very big box for performers to perform.

"We have a 12,000 by 3,000-foot acrobatic box from the surface up to 15,000 feet," Boggs said.

Friday was a full rehearsal and some say the best day to see the show, knowing hundreds of thousands of people will be turning out tomorrow and Sunday for the high flying spectacular.

Friday was the day to get it right so everyone stays safe.

"If we are going to make any changes to our actual narration or the flight itself, this is the day to do it. Just like any other thing in the world, you have to practice to be the best at doing it," said Emanuel Knowlton of F-22 Raptor team.

The Raptor is a 60,000-pound tactical stealth air-to-air combat fighter that can reach speeds of 1,500 mph. It's fighter plane so deadly, it has never been exported, even to our allies.

Jamele Reyes Sanchez, the F-22 Raptor team chief, explained why it's a show stopper.

"It makes a hell of a lot of noise and it can turn and bank sharper than any other aircraft," Reyes Sanchez said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.