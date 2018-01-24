Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A small helicopter made an emergency landing on a downtown street during rush hour Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Greg May, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department said two people were on board when the craft made a hard landing just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Southeast Second Street.

The tail section of the helicopter broke off in the landing, but no one was hurt. The chopper managed to avoid cars and pedestrians on the street.

Video from Sky 10 showed the small craft -- a Schweizer 269C-1 -- sitting in the middle of Second Street. The tail section could be seen laying a few yards away from the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the landing.

The 10-year-old helicopter is registered to Helocraft Holdings Co. in Pembroke Pines.

The incident shut down Second Street and other nearby streets for several hours, causing traffic delays.

