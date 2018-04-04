Here's how you can take part in Fleet Week at Port Everglades

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Fleet Week returns to Fort Lauderdale next month, but if you want to take a tour of the ships, you'll have to register in advance.

Registration for Fleet Week, which takes place April 30 through May 6, will be made available Wednesday at noon on BrowardNavyDaysInc.org.

All those who wish to tour the fleet at Port Everglades will be required to fill out a registration form on the website.

People can also sign up for the latest news about Fleet Week, including the welcoming ceremony April 30 at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Those who register will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, place of birth and last four digits of their Social Security number.

