Homeless mother of boy found dead in day care van needs help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Noah Sneed's family is heart broken. They trusted Ceressa's Day Care & Preschool in Oakland Park with the 2-year-old's safety and are now having to plan his funeral.

The Broward Partnership for the Homeless is helping Noah's mother, Chanese Sneed. On her Facebook page, Sneed listed she worked as a cashier at Burger King and attended Florida Atlantic University.

Sneed also published pictures and videos of Noah with his sister, Tanajah, and his older brother, Xavier. Knowing that the single mother can't afford the expense, Angela Mathis set up a GoFundMe account.

"Noah died in this heat all alone," Mathis wrote, asking the public for help. "His mother loved him so much and this has taken a toll of her emotionally."

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have been investigating Noah's death since a woman who worked at the day care found him inside the day care's white Ford van about 3:30 p.m. Monday at 3140 NW 21st Ave.

"We are grieving with this family and have offered our support to the child-care licensing program within Broward County during their licensing review," Paige Patterson-Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Children and Families, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office still has Noah's body. Noah's father, Tony Bell, and his maternal grandmother, Charlene Brooks, are among the relatives who attended a balloon release in his honor Tuesday night, the SunSentinel reported.

