Huizenga's Fort Lauderdale mansion sells for 'just' $16 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A buyer got a real estate bargain, if you can even call it that, for the former Fort Lauderdale mansion of the late Wayne Huizenga.

Pet Supermarket founder Charles E. West, Jr. has purchased the waterfront home for just $16.02 million, TMZ reports.

The bargain is that the home went on the market last August for $26.95 million.

The Rio Vista neighborhood home is known by the name Tarpon Pointe and sits on 1.5 acres on the New River near Colee Hammock Park.

Huizenga, who founded three Fortune 500 companies and at one time owned the Marlins, Dolphins and Panthers, died of cancer in March.

The 18,000 square foot home has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and according to the listing, includes a family wing with offices, private kitchen and family room.

