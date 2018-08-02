Huizenga's South Florida mansion up for sale for $26.9 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The beautiful waterfront home of businessman and philanthropist Wayne Huizenga is now being listed for $26.9 million.

The Rio Vista neighborhood home is known by the name Tarpon Pointe and sits on 1.5 acres on the New River near Colee Hammock Park.

Huizenga, who founded three Fortune 500 companies and at one time owned the Marlins, Dolphins and Panthers, died of cancer in March.

The 18,000 square foot home listed by Drum Realty has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and according to the listing, includes a family wing with offices, private kitchen and family room.

CLICK HERE to see more of the home and to set up an appointment to see the house.

