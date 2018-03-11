Hundreds of athletes hit the beach for Fort Lauderdale triathlon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundreds of athletes converged on Fort Lauderdale Sunday for the city's sixth annual triathlon.

The rough surf conditions caused organizers to trim the swimming portion of the event from just over a half-mile to just a quarter-mile. After the swim, competitors moved on to the 21-mile bike route and then on to the 6-mile foot race.

The event shut down several major thoroughfares along the beach, including State Road A1A between Bahia Mar and Oakland Park Boulevard. Drivers experienced major traffic delays in the area.

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, was among the competitors Sunday. Her husband, Eric Trump, cheered her on from the sidelines.

Aldo Tersigno, who took part in two events, said he came out for the challenge.

"Just to see if I could do it. Getting ready to retire, so I get something to do to keep me in shape," Tersigno said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.