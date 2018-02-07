Hundreds pack meeting to decide fate of Wave streetcar project

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundreds of people of packed inside Fort Lauderdale's City Hall on Tuesday as the City Commission weighed whether to move forward with the troubled Wave streetcar project.

The meeting is expected to go late as roughly 100 people have signed up to speak on the subject.

Supporters wore aqua T-shirts while opponents donned yellow.

Many opponents told commissioners that the city should be investing in its beleaguered sewer system rather than spending millions on the Wave.

Supporters pressed the commission to move forward, saying the streetcar will benefit downtown professionals, making Fort Lauderdale a more walkable city.

Last month, the Broward County Commission voted 5-4 to continue to support the streetcar route, but asked the Downtown Development Authority and Fort Lauderdale's commissioners to reaffirm their interest as well.

The DDA gave the Wave the green light last week.

Both of Fort Lauderdale’s mayoral candidates -- City Commissioners Dean Trantalis and Bruce Roberts -- oppose the Wave, which was first proposed nearly 15 years ago. A number of other candidates for the City Commission are also vocal in their opposition to the Wave.

The Wave would operate above ground, in a 2.8-mile route within downtown Fort Lauderdale. It would link to other transit lines, such as bus routes and the Brightline rail service.

The project was budgeted to cost $195.3 million, but other estimates put the price at $270 million. The federal government has already committed nearly $90 million to the project.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.