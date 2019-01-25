'I will plead not guilty to these charges,' Roger Stone says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hours after his arrest on federal charges Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Roger Stone stood outside the federal courthouse and said the allegations he faces "relate in no way to Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration or any other illegal act in connection with the 2016 campaign."

"I am falsely accused of making false statements during my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee," Stone told reporters Friday afternoon, amid boos and chants from protesters yelling, "Lock him up."

Stone was critical of the way he was taken into custody during a pre-dawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale home.

"They terrorized my wife, my dogs," Stone said.

The longtime friend and political consultant for President Donald Trump said he would have been more than willing to voluntarily surrender.

A federal indictment charges Stone with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

Stone, 66, appeared in Fort Lauderdale federal court hours after his arrest. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow told Stone he could not travel outside of South Florida, Washington and New York City. Stone was also told he could not have any contact with any witnesses.

"I will plead not guilty to these charges," Stone said. "I will defeat them in court. I believe this is a politically motivated investigation. I am troubled by the political motivations of the prosecutors and, as I have said previously, there is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself. I look forward to being fully and completely vindicated."

Stone said he hadn't yet read the 24-page indictment, but he intends to address the allegations during a hearing in Washington next week.

The longtime Republican political ally has worked on the campaigns of former presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and, most recently, Trump.

Stone has been a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether anyone from Trump's campaign was involved. Mueller has been looking into Stone's potential back channels to WikiLeaks and his communication with then-candidate Trump during the campaign as part of its probe.

In the court documents, the special counsel's office wrote that after WikiLeaks (listed as "Organization 1") began releasing internal Democratic National Committee emails in the summer of 2016, an unidentified "senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information [WikiLeaks] had regarding the Clinton campaign."

The indictment does not name the official or say who directed the outreach to Stone.

Stone was one of Trump's earliest political advisers, encouraging both his presidential runs. He briefly served on Trump's 2016 campaign, but was pushed out amid infighting with then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Stone continued communicating with Trump on occasion and stayed plugged into the circle of advisers -- both formal and informal -- who worked with and around Trump.

He was profiled in a 2016 Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," which focused on his eccentric political career and painted him as the original architect of Trump's political career.

Federal agents raided Stone's Fort Lauderdale house just after 6 a.m.

Pounding on his door, one agent said, "FBI. Open the door."

Stone opened the door.

"The spectacle this morning was completely unnecessary," attorney Bruce Rogow told reporters.

Trump later took to Twitter to call the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," once again denying that any collusion took place. He also questioned how CNN knew to be at Stone's home when he was arrested.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

Stone is the sixth Trump aide charged in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The investigation has laid bare multiple contacts between Trump associates and Russia during the campaign and transition period and efforts by several to conceal those communications.

In referring to Trump campaign officials and their desire to leverage hacked emails, the criminal case brings Mueller's investigation into the president's inner circle, but it does not accuse the president of any wrongdoing or reveal whether he had advance knowledge of the WikiLeaks trove.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's press secretary, told CNN the charges brought against Stone "don't have anything to do with the president."

Stone told reporters he remains a "fervent supporter" of Trump.

