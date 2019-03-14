Fort Lauderdale

Iguana found inside toilet of Fort Lauderdale home

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to one its stranger calls Thursday when a resident complained of a creature in his toilet.

Engine 13 got the call and when they arrived at the location the homeowner guided them to the bathroom... where an iguana was hiding out in the toilet.

The homeowner said they went to use the bathroom when they received the surprise.

Being the professionals they are, the crew of Engine 13 removed the iguana and released him "without harm."

Guess there's no such thing as privacy these days.

