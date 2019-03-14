Iguana found inside toilet of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to one its stranger calls Thursday when a resident complained of a creature in his toilet.

Engine 13 got the call and when they arrived at the location the homeowner guided them to the bathroom... where an iguana was hiding out in the toilet.

The homeowner said they went to use the bathroom when they received the surprise.

Being the professionals they are, the crew of Engine 13 removed the iguana and released him "without harm."

Guess there's no such thing as privacy these days.

Can you imagine lifting the toliet seat and finding this? Today Engine 13 responded to this exact call. Upon arrival the owner stated when they went to use the restroom they found the lizard in the toliet . Our crews took the lizard outside and released him without harm! #Media pic.twitter.com/WxfwAYvh5K — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.