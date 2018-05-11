Kindred Hospital in Fort Lauderdale evacuated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale hospital was evacuated Friday afternoon because of an air-conditioning issue.

Fort Lauderdale Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Heiser said Kindred Hospital, 1516 E. Las Olas Blvd., was being evacuated as a precaution.

Heiser said hospital staffers were concerned about the patients on ventilators and wanted to move them out.

The issue was later resolved.

Patients who were already moved will be taken to other hospitals, while the rest will be allowed to stay.

The 70-bed hospital is intended for patients with an extended recovery period, according to its website.

