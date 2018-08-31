Kitten rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale after being trapped for 3 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A black kitten was rescued Friday morning from a storm drain in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews pulled the feline from the drain in the area of Miami Road several days after bystanders heard the kitten meowing from inside the drain.

Bob Cook contacted Local 10 News Friday morning and said the kitten had been trapped in the drain for three days.

He said he was biking Thursday night when he saw bystanders trying to rescue the kitten, which he believes is no more than a month old.

"We spent about two to three hours trying to figure out a way to get him out. One firetruck came and they said they couldn't do it at the time," Cook said.

Cook and the other good Samaritans eventually went home, but Cook called Local 10 Friday morning to make one more effort to free the kitten.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew responded to the area a short time later and freed the kitten.

The kitten did not appear to be injured.

Cook isn't sure whether he is going to keep the kitten, but he said he thinks Drain Pipe would be a proper name for it.



