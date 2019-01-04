Male shot outside of McDonald's in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives were searching for a gunman who wounded a person outside of a McDonald's drive-through window in Fort Lauderdale.

Detective Tracy Figone said an argument between two males escalated into a shooting outside of the fast-food restaurant at 27 West Broward Blvd., near Stranahan Park.

The shooter took off running toward the neighboring Broward County transit bus station.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel found the victim near the restaurant's drive-through window and took him to Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

