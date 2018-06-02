Male turns up dead near Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Detectives were investigating how a male turned up dead Friday evening near Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Captain Greg May said the man was dead when paramedics arrived to the Lauderdale Manors neighborhood.

More Crime Headlines

His body was floating in near the public park at 2201 NW 9 Ave., and detectives were investigating it as a "suspicious death," police said.

The park is surrounded by the Middle River, which snakes out to the coast, and an intricate network of canals that run through residential neighborhoods.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.