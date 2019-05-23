Man abandons dog by throwing animal over fence, video shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The video turns your stomach. In the dead of night, a man tosses a young female pit bull over a gate and then just walks away abandoning her.

Roommates Tanya Vartaynian and Ashley Steffen were asleep inside their Fort Lauderdale home, but their dog, Boomer, heard the commotion and started to bark.

"I woke up Ashley and said there's a dog in our yard. Then we came downstairs and saw that she was down here," Vartaynian said.

Vartaynian and Steffen had no idea how the dog got there to begin with. The gate was closed. All they knew was that this pup was scared to death.

"Her face was turned to the wall. So she was pretty timid and scared so we didn't want to do anything," Vartaynian said.

It wasn't until after when they reviewed their security camera video when they saw what really happened.

"I cried immediately. ... She hit the ground so hard," Steffen said.

Now this young girl who they named Gorgonzola is paralyzed with fear. She won't budge and has spent most of the day, hiding in the bushes. They can't get her to walk or take her to the vet.

"She gets pretty pretty scared. She pushes her feet into the ground," PERSON said.

They posted her story on Facebook. Hoping somebody out there knows something or better yet take will little Gorgonzola in, show her some love and give her the happy life she deserves.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.