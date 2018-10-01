Man accused of attacking 2 men, woman in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Sunday after he attacked two men and a woman in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the area of 50 NW 67th St. in reference to a battery.

Police said an officer was heading to the scene when he saw a man running north on North Andrews Avenue and two men chasing after him.

The officer made a U-turn to intercept the suspect.

Police said the officer ordered David Maqueira, 24, to the ground but he refused to comply.

According to the arrest report, Maqueira was eventually taken into custody with the help of a backup officer.

Police interviewed the victims, who all said they had been attacked by Maqueira.

Authorities said one man had been punched in the face, one had been slammed to the ground and the woman had been struck in the face with a large piece of sheet wood.

All three victims had visible injuries, authorities said.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Maqueira faces charges of simply battery, aggravated battery with a weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

