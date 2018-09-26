Man accused of leading deputy on chase that spanned 2 counties

Authorities said Cedric Humphrey sped away when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he led an undercover deputy on a chase along Interstate 95 that spanned more than 20 miles and ended in Miami Gardens.

Cedric Humphrey, 39, faces charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and fleeing from deputies.

According to the arrest report, the undercover Broward County sheriff's deputy was conducting surveillance for an armed robbery case on West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale when the deputy spotted Humphrey, who matched the description of the suspect.

The deputy followed Humphrey as he drove his silver Nissan Sentra through a red light. Turning on his lights and siren, the deputy attempted to pull Humphrey over, but he fled, going south on I-95, the report said.

The deputy pursued Humphrey on I-95 until Humphrey lost control of his car and crashed into the deputy's unmarked vehicle near Miami Gardens Drive, the report said.

Deputies found 3 grams of crack cocaine and 1 gram of cannabis inside the car, the report said.

Paramedics transported Humphrey to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale where he was treated, released and transferred to the Broward County Main Jail. He is currently out on bond.

Deputies later determined that Humphrey, although he matched the description of the armed robber, was not the suspect they were looking for. Humphrey will only face charges related to the chase and the drugs found in his car, deputies said.

