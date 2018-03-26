Man accused of striking Fort Lauderdale police officer with truck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man from North Dakota was arrested Sunday after he struck a Fort Lauderdale police officer with a Ford truck, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, an officer, who was in full uniform, was walking south in the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue when he was struck by the truck being driven by Shanarly Emanuel Henry.

Police said the officer was knocked over several feet, landed on his knees and braced himself against another vehicle.

Authorities said the officer stood up, looked through an open passenger window and ordered Henry, 23, to stop.

According to the arrest report, Henry told the officer to "get the f*** out of the way" and sped south on Third Avenue, "showing no concern for the officer's wellbeing or for the safety of other pedestrians."

Police said Henry was forced to stop a short distance away because of heavy traffic, at which time multiple officers struggled to get Henry out of the truck so he could be arrested as a large crowd surrounded them.

Authorities said one officer's hand was injured during the struggle with Henry.

Henry was eventually arrested and taken to Broward Health Medical Center so he could be medically cleared to go to jail.

Police said Henry told officers at the hospital that he knew what he was doing and would not provide his identification information.

Authorities eventually identified him after finding his North Dakota driver's license in his wallet.

Police said Henry was so uncooperative with police and violent at the hospital that he had to be sedated.

He was later transferred to the Broward County Main Jail.

