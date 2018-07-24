Man accused of threatening to blow up Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening to blow up Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Byron Brown made three 911 calls early Monday morning and told the dispatchers that the airport was going to be blown up.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said an emergency request was made to the cellphone provider for the caller's location and subscriber information.

Authorities said the cellphone account came back to Brown, who was found by deputies inside the airport.

According to the arrest report, Brown confessed to making the 911 calls and said he did so because he suffers from mental illness and, after watching a violent movie at the airport, felt that calling 911 was the best way to obtain help.

Authorities said Brown said that he had made a similar call in Pennsylvania when he was a juvenile and that it was a way for him to "escape" from his trouble.

A background check revealed that Brown is currently on probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities said he was first taken to a Baker Act receiving facility because he claimed to be depressed, said that he had tortured animals in the past as an escape and felt that his depression would ultimately result in him harming himself or possibly others.

