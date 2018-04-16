Man arrested in connection with April 6 shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning in connection with an April 6 shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Dahmad Rashard Heath was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. in Evansville, Indiana, and is awaiting extradition to Broward County.

He faces a first-degree attempted murder charge.

According to authorities, Heath went to the victim's home in the 2600 block of Northwest 22nd Street shortly before 9 a.m. April 6 and shot Oran Jackson, 31, multiple times for an unknown reason.

Jackson was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Jackson's relatives told Local 10 News that they don't know why he was shot, but do believe he was targeted after his best friend and neighbor was intentionally struck by a car the night before he was shot.

The suspect in that case, Sidney Molines, 23, was later arrested on a murder charge.

Detectives have not connected both incidents, but said Heath and Jackson are known to one another.



