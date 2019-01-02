Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one man dead, authorities announced Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, Jeffery Sapp, 46, was arrested at his home in Coral Springs.

Sapp was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Coral Springs Police Department, Fort Lauderdale police said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Westar gas station at 701 W. Broward Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, believed to be Sapp, arriving at the gas station a short time before the victim and waiting inside a black Dodge Dart until the victim pulled up to a pump behind him.

The gunman then gets out of his car at the same time as the victim and begins shooting at him as the victim runs into the store.

***WARNING: Graphic video. Viewer discretion advised.***

The clerk who was on duty at the time told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the victim tried to hide behind the counter, which is surrounded by bulletproof glass.

The gunman calmly walked out of the store and back to his car before leaving the area.

Police said the victim, identified as Emmanuel Watts, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities are still working to identify a passenger they said got out of Sapp's car prior to the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.