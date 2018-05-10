Man arrested in fatal shooting of wife in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man who fatally shot his wife Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale was arrested, police said.

The shooting was reported outside a home at 1531 NW 13th Court.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before noon as a body could be seen on the ground outside the house.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the man killed his wife in a domestic-related shooting. She said the man was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and the suspect haven't been released.

