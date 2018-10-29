Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman on Broward Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was killed Oct. 12 while driving on Broward Boulevard, authorities announced Monday.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Damion Powell, 29, on Friday.

He was taken into custody the same night by a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 12 as Rebecca Sama Karns, 31, was driving her white Chevrolet Equinox west in the 2900 block of Broward Boulevard.

Deputies said she was struck by a bullet, and her SUV veered off the road and stopped after striking a parked vehicle near Northwest 31st Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

A man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was not injured.

"Investigators said Powell was involved in an altercation with Karns' friend while they were hanging out in Fort Lauderdale's Himmarshee District earlier that night," the news release stated. "In retaliation for the fight, Powell followed Karns and her friend and fired into her vehicle, striking Karns."

Karns was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Lauderhill Fire Rescue. She died the next day at the hospital.

Powell is being held at the BSO Main Jail on one count of first-degree murder.



