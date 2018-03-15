Man arrested on BUI manslaughter charges a year after fatal boat crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was arrested this week on BUI manslaughter charges, nearly a year after a fatal boat crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Max Irvine, 36, was arrested Wednesday on charges of BUI manslaughter, BUI causing serious bodily injury, BUI causing property damage and violating navigation rules resulting in an accident.

According to an arrest report, Irvine had been drinking alcoholic beverages May 20 when he crashed his 2000 31-foot Angler head-on into another boat in the Intracoastal Waterway near 31st Street, a short distance from Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said witnesses said Irvine was speeding -- traveling between 40-50 mph just before the crash.

Authorities said they confirmed the minimum possible speed of the boat was 34 mph, although Irvine was traveling in a posted 25 mph Manatee Slow Speed, Minimum Wake zone.

Witnesses said the other boat, a 1998 22-foot Twin Vee, operated by Andre Neves, 37, of Pompano Beach, was idling south and had its navigational lights on.

Authorities said Neves and his passenger, Juliani Da Costa Maria, 29, of Boca Raton, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they died.

Two other people on board the boat, William Roundtree and Evelyn Roundtree, both from Boca Raton, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Irvine and his passenger, Amanda Macke, of Fort Lauderdale, were not injured in the crash.

According to the arrest report, bottles and cans of beer were found in Irvine's boat.

Authorities said blood was drawn from Irvine four hours after the crash, and his blood alcohol content was .150 percent. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08 percent.

Records show that Irvine was previously convicted two times for DUI in January 2008 and June 2005.

