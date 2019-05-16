Man beaten, robbed after meeting online date in Fort Lauderdale

Samuel Mack Love, 19, is accused of beating and robbing a man who went to a home in Fort Lauderdale believing he was meeting up with a woman he met online.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person has been arrested after a man was beaten and robbed while meeting up with a woman he met online, authorities said.

Samuel Mack Love, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest report, the victim arranged to meet Monday with a woman he met on a website at a home at 2308 NW 15th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the victim texted the number he had for his date when he arrived outside the home and was told to go inside.

The victim told police he entered the home and it was dark.

Love then struck the victim in the head with a metal pipe or bat three times, authorities said.

Police said a second person pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to the floor.

Love then struck the victim in the legs, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Love and his accomplice removed the victim's belongings from his pockets, including his cellphone, wallet and car keys.

They then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the victim walked several blocks to call for help.

Love was taken into custody after being found in the victim's vehicle, authorities said.

Police said he confessed to his involvement in the attack and robbery.

According to the arrest report, detectives are still searching for another man and woman involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

