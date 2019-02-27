Man dies after being struck with blunt object in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were detained for questioning Wednesday after an altercation left one man dead in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2300 block of Northwest 14th Street around 11:30 a.m.

Liening said the victim had been struck with a blunt object and was taken by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to a hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital, Liening said.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity as they work to notify his next of kin.

It's unclear whether the two people detained will face charges.

