Man fatally shot inside Fort Lauderdale motel room, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was fatally shot over the weekend inside a motel room in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Vacation Inn Motel at 3101 SE Sixth Ave.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, authorities arrived at the scene to find a man dead inside a guest room.

The victim was identified as Jose Bolanos, 63, of Fort Lauderdale.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide Detective Almanzar at 954-828-5546 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.