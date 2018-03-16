Man followed woman into hotel room in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who followed a woman into her hotel room earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. March 5 at the North Beach Hotel at 551 Breakers Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said the man fled the scene after the woman saw him in her room.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone, a second similar incident was also reported to police.

She said detectives reviewed the hotel's surveillance video and saw that prior to the March 5 burglary, the man was also observed on video "in what appears to be a lewd and lascivious act."

The man is wanted on charges of burglary and lewd and lascivious exposure.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

