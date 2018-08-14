Man found dead on public swale in Fort Lauderdale in apparent homicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was found dead Monday morning on a public swale in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the body of Curtis Tralyor, 35, was found just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 13th Court.

Detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

