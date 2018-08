FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man is in a coma after being pulled from the water off Fort Lauderdale Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the area of North Ocean Boulevard and Northeast 27th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said lifeguards pulled the man from the surf around 1:45 p.m.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

