Man killed in possible fireworks-related incident in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 32-year-old man died Thursday in a possible fireworks-related accident in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Fort Lauderdale police said the victim, identified as Gevins Caty, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said they believe his death was the result of a firework explosion, but they are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the man fell to the ground after a Roman candle exploded in his hand and relatives could not revive him.



