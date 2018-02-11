Man killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale park, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday at a park in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said Ernest Julien was fatally wounded around 5 p.m. at Middle River Terrace Park in the 1300 block of Northeast Fifth Terrace.

A few hours earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting about a mile away from the park.

Witnesses said a black SUV pulled up to the Shell gas station about 2 p.m. in the 800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard and someone inside began shooting.

The city has recently made improvements to the Middle River Terrace neighborhood, adding a playground to the park and upgrading the nearby streets with bike lanes and landscaping.

Anyone with information about Julien's death is asked call Detective Jim Jaggers at 954-828-5970.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.