FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 24-year-old man lost his hand Friday while playing with fireworks, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to a home at 2800 NW 21 St., near Bass Park. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Broward Health where doctors amputated the man's hand.

The firefighters had a warning on Twitter Friday night: "Please remember how dangerous fireworks can be."

