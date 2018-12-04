Man seriously burned after boat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was seriously burned Tuesday afternoon after a boat caught fire along a canal in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said firefighters were able to put out the blaze on the 31-foot-long boat.

"We arrived on scene to see heavy smoke and flames from an approximately 31-foot Sea Ray," Gollan said. "The gentleman that owns the boat was working on the boat at the time of the incident."

The view from Sky 10 showed crews still at the scene around 5 p.m., pouring water on the boat, which was docked outside a home in the 2700 block of Northeast 56th Court.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion before the boat burst into flames. Gollan said the fire produced heavy fuel fumes.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. He was later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's burn center in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

