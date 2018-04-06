Man shot in Fort Lauderdale morning after best friend is killed, family says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning, a day after his best friend was killed, the victim's relatives told Local 10 News.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue near 22nd Street.

"First of all, I thought it was someone banging on wood -- you know, bam, bam -- and then, all of the sudden, I heard somebody running, and the next thing you know, I heard the sirens coming," David Johnson, who lives in the area, said.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed that one man was taken to a hospital.

"He was conscious when I seen them put him inside the ambulance there. He was conscious. He had two gunshot wounds to the chest," Johnson said.

Family members said they don't know why he was shot, but do believe he was targeted after his best friend and neighbor was intentionally struck by a car Thursday night.

That crash happened about 6 p.m. Thursday on Northwest 29th Avenue.

Police said Jeff Higgs, 31, had gotten into an argument with the suspect, Sidney Molines, 23, about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Higgs left the location where they had the argument and Molines followed in his vehicle, eventually running Higgs over with his gray Honda.

Molines and woman who were in the car were both taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

A poster that reads "RIP Jeff" and flowers now mark the area where Higgs was killed.

The accident happened near the Blue Store, where the owner said Higgs would come in daily – often with his children.

"He'd hug me sometimes. He (was) a good guy. I never seen a boy like him. Jeff is a really good guy," Blue Store owner Mike John said.

Molines was arrested on a murder charge.

Police have not connected the two incidents.

William Dandy Middle School was placed on a modified lockdown after the shooting while officers searched for the shooter, but the lockdown has been lifted.

It's unclear whether police took anyone into custody.

