FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot in the thigh Monday near Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in 2700 block of Northwest 14th Street, said Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for the Broward Fire Rescue.

The victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to a local hospital, where he listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

