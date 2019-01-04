Man shot outside McDonald's in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot Thursday night outside a McDonald's in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said an argument between the victim and another man escalated into a shooting outside the fast-fast restaurant at the corner of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue.

The shooter took off running toward the neighboring Broward County Transit bus station.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel found the victim near the restaurant's drive-thru window and took him to Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

