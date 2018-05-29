Man shot in neck in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot through the neck Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Northwest Sixth Place, in the Durrs section of the city.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detective Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the gunman had left the scene before officers arrived.

The view from Sky 10 shows police officers talking to two men by two vehicles parked in the middle of the road.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

