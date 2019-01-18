Man stabbed after being awakened by intruder breaking into car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was sleeping in his car in the driveway of his home Friday morning when he was awakened by an intruder breaking into his car, authorities said.

The incident was reported outside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the victim woke up to find the thief rummaging through the vehicle.

The victim and intruder began to fight and the thief stabbed the victim, authorities said.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Police have not found the intruder, who they described as a black male, between 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.