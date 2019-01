The Fort Lauderdale Police Department dispatched a SWAT team to a home Wednesday near the Riverland Elementary School. Image by Google Maps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After hours of refusing to follow orders from police, a man surrendered Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers responded to a house at 2648 SW 7 St., near the Comet Food Market on Southwest 27th Avenue. The department dispatched a SWAT team.

Officers did not identify the man or say why he was arrested. He eventually "surrendered peacefully," police said.

