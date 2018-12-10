Man wanted in Fort Lauderdale woman's death arrested

Thomas Smith, 52, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Silva.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a Fort Lauderdale home last month.

Thomas Smith was taken into custody late Saturday night, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Monday.

Liening said police were called to a home on Southwest Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 28 and found Jennifer Silva's body inside.

The SWAT team was called, but after several hours, it was determined that Smith was not inside.

Police haven't said how Silva, 34, died.

Smith faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.



